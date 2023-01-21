News
NATO Assistant Secretary General Lapsley demands the alliance countries to increase military production
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Assistant Secretary General Angus Lapsley called on the member states to take care of the increase of armament production, taking into account the worsening geopolitical situation in the world, he said in an interview with the news agency BNS.

Lapsley says they face the challenge of realizing their defense goals as soon as possible, for which both NATO and the European Union need to pay more attention to the industry's ability to produce combat equipment - missiles, tanks, drones - as well as its financing.

According to him, the conflict in Ukraine was a lesson to be learned when planning military production. The Assistant Secretary General of NATO said that NATO countries understood very well that it was necessary to resupply and improve their ability to produce necessary armament.

Lapsley also noted that the military community should develop a dialogue with industry representatives. For this purpose, he said, North Atlantic Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened a meeting of the heads of defense agencies of the alliance country. The talks were held on January 20 at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany, and the sides discussed further assistance to Ukraine. It was expected that a decision would be made to supply German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but Germany asked for time to think it over.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
