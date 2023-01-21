Congressman: Biden administration must take measures to hold Baku accountable

The Armenian National Committee of America discussed the issue of holding Azerbaijan responsible for the 40-day blockade of Artsakh and the need to ensure U.S. humanitarian aid to the people of Karabakh, according to a statement issued by the press service of Armenian National Committee.
The press release reads that the one-hour meeting was attended by Katie Porter, U.S. Congresswoman from Irvine County, Georgia, and ANCA members. The reason for the meeting was to inform Congresswoman Kathy Porter about the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and the urgent need for sanctions against Azerbaijan's brazen aggression by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.
The leaders of the Armenian National Committee of America in California also called for emergency humanitarian aid to be airlifted to Artsakh. Porter said she agreed with the Armenian American community in condemning Azerbaijan's brutal and inhumane blockade of Artsakh. According to her the Biden Administration must take action to hold Baku accountable and provide the necessary humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh to prevent further human tragedy. Porter said she would urge the U.S. to stop providing military aid to Azerbaijan and continue to ally with the Armenian-American community in its calls for justice and freedom.