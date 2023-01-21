News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Moldovan President says there are 'serious discussions' about country's accession to NATO
Moldovan President says there are 'serious discussions' about country's accession to NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

There are "serious discussions" in Moldova about whether the country should abandon its constitutionally enshrined neutrality and join a larger alliance, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told Politico.

"Now, there is a serious discussion … about our capacity to defend ourselves, whether we can do it ourselves, or whether we should be part of a larger alliance," she said, responding to a question about possible NATO membership.

According to Sandu, "If we come, at some point, to the conclusion as a nation that we need to change neutrality, this should happen through a democratic process.”

The newspaper notes that the biggest obstacle for Moldova to join NATO is the presence of Russian troops in Transnistria.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos