Girl in Britain gets £39 million compensation for medical error

In the UK, a girl has received compensation of £39 million for a medical error, as a result of which she was amputated all four limbs, writes the publication Mirror.
According to the newspaper, the child was taken to a hospital in Surrey with signs of meningitis and sepsis. Doctors gave her paracetamol and sent her home. But a few hours later, the child was admitted back to the emergency room with a diagnosis of meningococcal sepsis.
The girl developed multiple organ failure. As a result, she had both legs amputated above the knee and both arms above the elbow.
The family sued the hospital, claiming that timely antibiotic therapy would have avoided the amputation. The hospital admitted error, and a court in London sided with the family. The child will be paid £39m. Some of the money will come as a lump sum, while the rest will be paid to her for life once a year.