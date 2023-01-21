News
Bitcoin starts to grow by more than 10%
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Innovations

Bitcoin during the trading session on Saturday, January 21, accelerated the growth and began trading at $23,056 and increased by more than 10%, it is reported on the portal Coindesk.

Information about the increased rate of the cryptocurrency is given as of 13.01 Moscow time.

The last time bitcoin value rose above $23 thousand on August 19 last year.

According to information at 13.11 Moscow time, the value of bitcoin was at $23,199 (+10.82%). At 13:29, the value of bitcoin slowed to $22,892 (+9.43%).
