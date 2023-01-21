Scientists show what Alps look like from space after abnormal heatwave in Europe

Scientists from the European Space Agency have published satellite images which show that several alpine resorts in January 2023 were left without snow, it is reported on the website of the agency.
In Europe, the year 2023 began with abnormally high temperatures. Because of this and the lack of snowfall in the Alps and Pyrenees in several ski resorts almost no snow.
Copernicus Sentinel-2 images from January 2023 show that the resorts of Flims, Laax and Falera in Switzerland have virtually no snow. The difference is especially noticeable when comparing with last year's photos. Those wanting to ski now have to rely on artificial snow. Artificial ski slopes can be seen as thin white streaks in the 2023 image.
According to the World Meteorological Organization, a southwest air flow brought warm air from northwest Africa into the mid-latitudes. This caused a record-breaking heat wave in the first days of the New Year, with temperatures rising above 20°C in many European countries.