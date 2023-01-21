News
About 20,000 children are deprived of education in Artsakh
About 20,000 children are deprived of education in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

A total of 117 schools have been suspended. As a result, about 20,000 children are deprived of education, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

In turn, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Artsakh informs that due to the violation of gas and energy supply from Armenia to Artsakh from 19 January will be temporarily suspended the educational process of pre-school groups, 1-12 classes of secondary schools and primary (vocational), secondary vocational schools.

Artsakh has been in a complete blockade for 41 days already.
