Japan to push for negotiations with Russia on fishing off Kuril Islands

The Embassy of Japan in Moscow reported that Tokyo will seek negotiations with Russia on fishing near the Kuril Islands, RIA Novosti reported.
The embassy said that the Japanese side has received a notice from the Russian side that Moscow cannot agree on the terms of consultations on fishing for Japanese fishermen in the waters off the Kuril Islands.
"A notice was received on January 19 that Russia cannot agree on the terms of annual intergovernmental consultations on issues related to the fulfillment of the Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Russian Federation on certain issues of cooperation in the fishing of marine living resources of February 21, 1998," the ministry said.
The embassy stressed that for more than 20 years both sides have supported and developed fishing in the waters around the southern islands of the Kuril Ridge.
"It is regrettable that this time the Russian side has taken such steps," the diplomatic mission added.