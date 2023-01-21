News
Artsakh is under blockade for 41 days: About 4,100 people lose their jobs
Artsakh is under blockade for 41 days: About 4,100 people lose their jobs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

8 children are in intensive care units and for newborns, it is said in a report circulated in the Artsakh Official Bulletin.

12 adult patients are in the intensive care unit, 4 of whom are in extremely serious condition.

154 babies have already been born under the blockade.

Because of the cancellation of planned operations in the medical institutions under the jurisdiction of Artsakh Ministry of Health, 470 people still can't be operated.

Till now 36 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross for the appropriate treatment.

Because of the difficult economic situation, according to preliminary data, about 4,100 people lost their jobs and lost their source of income.

Artsakh has been under blockade for 41 days already. Had there been no blockade, more than 16,000 tons of vital goods would have arrived in Artsakh, whereas now only a small part of them is delivered to the republic by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping forces.
