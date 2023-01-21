Musk steps up security at his father's house and hires hundred bodyguards for fear of kidnapping

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has beefed up security at his father Errol Musk's home in South Africa and hired about 100 bodyguards for fear of kidnapping, the Sun newspaper reported, citing Musk's father.
"He (Elon) decided that I needed protection too after the recent threats against him… If they kidnap one of us, that will be the fastest $20 million anyone has ever earned in their life," Errol Musk said.
"I’m not afraid, but I’m really afraid that something will happen to Elon even though he is surrounded by about 100 bodyguards,” Musk's father added.
Errol Musk stressed that last month, because of Elon Musk's fears for the well-being of his family, the entrepreneur's father's home in South Africa was equipped with high-tech video surveillance and electrified fences, and armed guards were also hired to monitor around the clock. Errol Musk noted that the total cost of the security system installed in his house was 14.6 thousand dollars.
Last December, Musk reported an unidentified man who chased a car with his child and then blocked the car's movement and climbed on the hood. Musk speculated that the man might have done so because he thought he was in the car himself.