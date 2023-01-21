News
Saturday
January 21
Avalanche kills 28 people in Tibet
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 28 people died because of an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in southwestern Tibet, reports Xinhua.

Search and rescue operations at the scene ended on January 20. A total of 1,348 people, including firefighters, military and volunteers, and 236 pieces of equipment participated in the rescue effort. Together they built a 7.5-kilometer long passageway to rescue victims from under the snow. They managed to save 53 people, five of whom were seriously injured.

An avalanche descended on the evening of January 17 and covered the entrances to a car tunnel in the Tibet Autonomous Region. As a result, people were trapped inside the vehicles. According to emergency services, the avalanche was triggered by strong winds and rising temperatures in the region.
