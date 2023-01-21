News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Names of all 15 servicemen killed in fire in village of Azat are known
Names of all 15 servicemen killed in fire in village of Azat are known
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Three days after a fire broke out in a shelter of the engineer company of the Armenian Defense Ministry's N division located in Azat village, Gegharkunik province, the Armenian Defense Ministry has not yet published the names of the 15 servicemen who died.

NEWS.am has collected information on all killed servicemen:

Manukyan Aram, 20, from Lori

Nersisyan Volodya, 19, from Aragatsotn

Martirosyan Gor, 19, from Tavush

Asryan Rostom, 19, from Lori

Hambarchyan Mushegh, 19, from Ararat

Gharibyan Taron, 20, from Ararat

Abazyan Pavlik, 19, from Tavush

Sargsyan David, 19, from Aragatsotn

Grigoryan Hrachya, 19, from Yerevan

Avagyan Narek, 19, from Yerevan

Barseghyan Gagik, 19, from Kotayk

Dumikyan Misha, 19, from Lori

Kirakosyan Hayk, 19, from Armavir

Gevorkov Sergey, 19, from Ararat

Davtyan Hamlet, 19, from Gegharkunik.

All the boys were conscripts, most of them took part in the battles of September.

In the picture shown, the guys are all celebrating their last New Year together and are probably drinking to peace, wishing each other good service. Sadly, after 19 days, the lives of 15 of them were cut short.

None of the bodies of the dead have yet been buried. Their remains must undergo genetic analysis.

On January 19 at about 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the hideout of an engineer-sapper company of the N-th military unit of the Defense Ministry of Armenia located in the Azat village of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Minister visits servicemen injured in fire
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on Saturday visited the National Burn Center...
 Papikyan visits place of death of 15 Armenian servicemen on third day
Papikyan introduced newly-appointed commander Colonel Garegin Poghosyan...
 Soldiers injured in fire in military unit show positive dynamics in resuscitation
The soldiers who suffered burns during a fire in the shelter of the engineer company...
 Ukraine embassy expresses condolences on 15 Armenia soldiers’ death
“We share the pain of this irreparable loss," it noted…
 2 soldiers injured in military barracks fire still in severe condition, other is in moderate state
The Health Ministry spokesperson informed…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack
The government had ordered Italian modular military units…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos