Armenia new police patrol units’ service kicks off in Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Tavush provinces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The service of new police patrol units started Saturday in Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Gegharkunik and Tavush Provinces, informed the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia.

The respective events were attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, his deputies, representatives of legislative and executive authorities of Armenia, diplomats accredited in the country, representatives of provincial and municipal authorities, heads of provincial divisions of Armenia’s law enforcement agencies, and several other officials.
