Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to China President, Premier

New batch of classified documents found in Biden's home

Kim Kardashian is compared to Voldemort after buying Princess Diana's cross

Armenia new police patrol units’ service kicks off in Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Tavush provinces

Rescuers retrieve young man’s body from Yerevan Lake

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia urge Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Scientists show what Alps look like from space after abnormal heatwave in Europe

Snoop Dogg to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

First medicine for snoring and apnea tested in humans

German authorities believe that EU needs to expand its presence in Africa

Markedonov names difference in Russian and Western approaches to Armenian-Azerbaijani problems

Moldovan President Sandu admits giving up neutrality to join military alliance

Avalanche kills 28 people in Tibet

Musk steps up security at his father's house and hires hundred bodyguards for fear of kidnapping

Jurgen Klopp plays 1,000 games in his coaching career

Names of all 15 servicemen killed in fire in village of Azat are known

New treatment scheme for pancreatic cancer proposed

Japan to push for negotiations with Russia on fishing off Kuril Islands

Liverpool and Chelsea do not have winner (VIDEO)

Iskandaryan: Peacekeepers fail to perform the duties they assigned themselves

Bitcoin starts to grow by more than 10%

Maria Gevorgyan is Armenian champion

Girl in Britain gets £39 million compensation for medical error

Armenian Defense Minister visits servicemen injured in fire

Moldovan President says there are 'serious discussions' about country's accession to NATO

Russell Crowe talks about ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Zidane wants to lead Juventus

Pashinyan: In Armenia everyone is equal before the law

Artsakh is under blockade for 41 days: About 4,100 people lose their jobs

Markedonov: Russia may lose its positions in the Caucasus, usually accompanied by destabilization

Pattinson complains about Hollywood's tough demands and talks about losing weight

Newly discovered comet will come closest to Earth: This is your only chance to see it

About 20,000 children are deprived of education in Artsakh

NATO Assistant Secretary General Lapsley demands the alliance countries to increase military production

Djokovic wins his 24th consecutive AusOpen

Papikyan visits place of death of 15 Armenian servicemen on third day

Antibiotics increase risk of intestinal inflammation

Position of Swedish authorities called manifestation of 'modern barbarism' in Turkey

Inter congratulate Henrikh Mkhitaryan

WSJ reports on boom in offshore oil production

Congressman: Biden administration must take measures to hold Baku accountable

NATO spokesman says Lachin corridor should be restored

Breaking Defense: Israel asked the U.S. for an F-15EX

Inter in talks with Smalling

Political analyst: Azerbaijan now wants to achieve two goals, and one has already been achieved

Unrest in Peru triggers global copper shortages since early January

British Prime Minister Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt

Soldiers injured in fire in military unit show positive dynamics in resuscitation

Sergey Markedonov: Baku pushes back the red lines

Escalation is to be expected: Iskandaryan assesses likelihood of new Armenian-Azerbaijani war

Ankara cancels Swedish Defense Minister's visit to Turkey because of demonstrations in Stockholm

Markedonov says hopes for de-escalation of Lachin crisis are visible, but Baku's tactics will not change

Thomas de Waal: The Armenian side has one lever left in the negotiations

Media: Shakira found out about Gerard Pique's cheating thanks to a jar of jam

Thomas de Waal: There is no demand for a new war in Azerbaijan, Aliyev must take this into account

Pumas terminate contract of Dani Alves

Protests prevent hundreds of tourists from leaving Machu Picchu in Peru

New Zealand's ruling party names country's next prime minister

Britney Spears changes her name

Erdogan's personal army SADAT PMC accused of political repression in Turkey

Man was the only passenger on plane and described flight with the phrase wild experience

Why 4-day work week has advantages?

PLOS Genetics: domestic chickens can destroy wild counterparts by mating with them

Jewish religious clothing is good for heart

16-meter-long papyrus with texts from Book of the Dead was found in Egypt

Geographer find previously unknown colony of penguins in images from space

Australian rangers kill invasive cane toad monster

8-year-old jewelry heiress gives up her fortune to become nun

Bayern fail to beat RB Leipzig (VIDEO)

Juventus lose 15 points in Serie A and sit in 10th place

Turkish opposition promises to name candidate to challenge Erdogan in February

Iran reveals what executed ex-deputy defense minister received from Britain

Britain joins countries demanding tribunal against Russia

Tata Steel Chess։ Levon Aronian draws with Ding Liren

Small changes in diet to improve health and help save planet

NATO Deputy Secretary General intends to visit Moldova

Armenia calls on Council of Europe to compel Azerbaijan to implement ECHR rulings

Dani Alves arrested

Price growth in Japan breaks record of last century

Russian FM and ICRC President discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Major gold deposit found in Serbia

Android 13 – released 5 months ago – installed on 5.2% of devices only

Serbian President Vucic rules out war with Kosovo

France's military budget to grow to EUR 400 billion by 2030

Markets and economies could face potential collapse in 2023

Nicolo Zaniolo is close to joining Tottenham

What will happen to Artsakh? / De Waal, Markedonov, Iskandaryan / "POWER FACTOR"

Bloomberg: China to increase share of renewable energy sources to 52% by end of year

Samsung unveils smartphone that folds both inward and outward

Erdogan to Greeks: 'Unrestrained Turks' will move to action

Turkey assumes command of NATO's maritime component of response force

Kremlin responds to question about installation of anti-aircraft missiles on rooftops in Moscow

Ten Hag wants to see Reus at Manchester United

Armenian Prime Minister's wife attends reception hosted by Iranian President

COVID-19 increases pregnant women's risk of death sevenfold, study claims

ISSF Grand Prix։ Armenia wins third medal (photo)

Yerevan Mayor meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran: Bilateral cooperation discussed

CNA: Vietnam's president resigned over corruption scandal involving his wife

Fight against illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances discussed in Armenia

AusOpen: Daniil Medvedev drops out of competition