Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to China President, Premier

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.
The message addressed to President Xi reads as follows, in particular:
"As you know, last year we marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, and in this regard, I am sure that the results of the mutually beneficial cooperation recorded in various fields of mutual interest during these years will multiply in the near future for the benefit of our two friendly peoples.”
And the message addressed to Premier Li reads as follows, in part:
“Armenia attaches great importance to the stable and consistent development of close cooperation with China. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, and in this regard I strongly believe and hope that we will further strengthen and deepen the friendly relations formed between our countries for the benefit of our two friendly peoples."