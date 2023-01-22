India government orders Twitter, YouTube to block links to BBC documentary on PM Modi’s role in 2002 Gujarat riots

India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred, Al Jazeera reported.
The documentary takes a critical look at the role of Modi in the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots.
Multiple YouTube videos of the first episode of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, and more than 50 tweets with links to the YouTube videos were ordered to be taken down, Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted on Saturday.
He said that the content was blocked using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. “Both @YouTube and @Twitter have complied with the directions,” he tweeted.
The first episode of the two-part series documentary, which aired on January 17, tracked Modi’s early years as a politician and his rise through the ranks of the governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Modi was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when it was gripped by communal riots that left more than 1,000 people dead—most of them Muslims. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59.