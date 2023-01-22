News
Karabakh President representative-at-large: Azerbaijan policy is very similar to people’s torture
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Azerbaijan has again cut off the supply of natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). David Babayan, the preceding Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), advisor to the Artsakh President and the latter’s representative-at-large, noted this on Facebook. 

“Such a policy is very similar to the torture of people, when torture and beatings are interrupted for a while, then resumed again. The question arises: do ordinary citizens of Azerbaijan like this policy? Are they satisfied with the suffering of innocent children in Artsakh? Is this a pious deed for them or a sin? Will ordinary citizens of Azerbaijan be happier if an innocent child or an old man dies because of all this? Will sin ever be forgiven? These questions are not only philosophical, but also quite practical, vital. After all, life and history are very interesting and unpredictable concepts,” Babayan added.
