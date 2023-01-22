News
Iran to designate European armies as terrorists
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Reacting to the European Parliament measure to put the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran on the list of terrorist organizations, the Iranian parliament speaker said that Iran, in return, will designate the armies of European countries as terrorists, Mehr reported.

Addressing parliament's open session on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the aforesaid measure taken by the European Parliament.

The European Parliament's decision to include the IRGC in the terrorist list showed that the pro-Israeli front has made the European countries make serious miscalculations, Ghalibaf said.

Also, he stressed that Tehran will use its tools for any countermeasures against such moves.

He further noted that European countries have taken the wrong way against Iran's interests.

Despite being supported by the United States, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) terrorism was overthrown by the IRGC and regional people, he said, adding that the IRGC is the most unique anti-terrorist organization in the world which eliminated the global threat of this terrorist group.
