Brazil, Argentina to start preparations for common currency

Brazil and Argentina will this week announce that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, in a move which could eventually create the world’s second-largest currency bloc, Financial Times reported.
South America’s two biggest economies will discuss the plan at a summit in Buenos Aires this week and will invite other Latin American nations to join.
The initial focus will be on how a new currency, which Brazil suggests calling the “sur” (south), could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar, officials said.
“There will be…a decision to start studying the parameters needed for a common currency, which includes everything from fiscal issues to the size of the economy and the role of central banks,” Argentina’s economy minister Sergio Massa said.
Brazil and Argentina have discussed a common currency in the past few years, but talks foundered on the opposition of Brazil’s central bank to the idea, one official close to the discussions said. Now that the two countries are both governed by leftwing leaders, there is greater political backing.
Initially a bilateral project, the initiative would be offered to other nations in Latin America.
An official announcement is expected during Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to Argentina that starts on Sunday night.