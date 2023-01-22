King Charles’ coronation to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

The crowning of UK's King Charles III this May will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows, and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace announced, Reuters reported.

Charles, 74, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September. The grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6.

The crowning, the royal family's major set piece event for 2023, has so far this year been overshadowed by the monarch's son Prince Harry's tell-all memoir in which he has made accusations against the King and other family members.

Publishing details of the coronation, Buckingham Palace said Britons, who have already been given an extra bank holiday on May 8 to mark the occasion, will be able to watch the ceremonies and a special concert, plus see iconic buildings lit up with projections, lasers, and drone displays.

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The formal ceremony will take place at London's Westminster Abbey and will follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.

Following processions there and back, the King and queen consort will then appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace accompanied by members of the royal family.

Windsor Castle will host a coronation concert on May 7, which will be feature an orchestra playing musical favorites with some of the world's biggest entertainers and a special coronation choir, before buildings across the nation are lit up, Buckingham Palace said.

Street parties will be held on that day, with communities and neighbors encouraged to come together to share food.

And on May 8, people will be encouraged to volunteer with charities, faith and community groups to pay tribute to the King's public service and try to create a legacy of voluntary work.



