News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
January 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
January 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Iran not ruling out withdrawing from nuclear weapons’ non-proliferation treaty
Iran not ruling out withdrawing from nuclear weapons’ non-proliferation treaty
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

If the Europeans do not change their anti-Iran positions, Iran will possibly withdraw from the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) as a countermeasure, the Iranian Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Mehr reported.
Reacting to a recent move by the European Union to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist” entity, Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters on Sunday, "[Iranian] Parliament's Sunday measure that binds the government to designate the armies of the European countries as terrorist is a countermeasure."
Referring to his conversations with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, Amirabdollahian said that the aforesaid resolution is not binding and it's just an expression of the feelings of a part of the European Parliament representatives.
Answering a question about whether withdrawal from the NPT would be one of Iran's countermeasures,  Amirabdollahian said, "A small number of European political leaders, including the German Foreign Minister, have no experience in the field of diplomacy."
Therefore, if they do not move in the direction of rationality and do not correct their positions, any measure is possible, he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Israel to fight any attempt by Iran to place military bases on its borders with Lebanon and Syria
"The main enemy we face is the terrorist regime in Iran and its consolidation...
 Iranian MFA: Regarding the completion of the JCPOA negotiations, the ball is in the West's court
When it comes to the end of the JCPOA negotiations, the ball is in the West's court...
 IRI: Window of agreement on Iran nuclear deal will not stay open forever
The "window to reach an agreement" on the Iranian nuclear deal will not remain open forever...
 Netanyahu: New Israeli cabinet will continue to oppose Iran's nuclear program
The new Israeli cabinet will continue to work on eliminating Iran's nuclear program...
 Iran's president condemns hypocritical approach of West and US
"Today our nation is overflowing with unity, solidarity and integrity...
 Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal
"The text of the agreement is ready for conclusion on the basis of negotiations...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos