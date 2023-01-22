Iran not ruling out withdrawing from nuclear weapons’ non-proliferation treaty

If the Europeans do not change their anti-Iran positions, Iran will possibly withdraw from the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) as a countermeasure, the Iranian Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Mehr reported.
Reacting to a recent move by the European Union to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist” entity, Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters on Sunday, "[Iranian] Parliament's Sunday measure that binds the government to designate the armies of the European countries as terrorist is a countermeasure."
Referring to his conversations with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, Amirabdollahian said that the aforesaid resolution is not binding and it's just an expression of the feelings of a part of the European Parliament representatives.
Answering a question about whether withdrawal from the NPT would be one of Iran's countermeasures, Amirabdollahian said, "A small number of European political leaders, including the German Foreign Minister, have no experience in the field of diplomacy."
Therefore, if they do not move in the direction of rationality and do not correct their positions, any measure is possible, he noted.