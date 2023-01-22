Armenia FM to head for Brussels

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Brussels on a working visit from January 23 to 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reports.
Mirzoyan will deliver a speech at the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, where he will address stability and security issues in the South Caucasus, the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) due to the Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh to Armenia, the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process, and the Armenia-European Union interaction. Also, the Armenian FM will answer the questions of the members of the European Parliament.
Also within the framework of his visit to Brussels, FM Mirzoyan will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.