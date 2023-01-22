Burkina Faso authorities order French troops to leave country within a month

Burkina Faso's military regime told France it wants its troops stationed in the country to leave within a month, the state news agency AIB reported, according to AFP.
"The Burkinabe government last Wednesday denounced the accord which has governed, since 2018, the presence of French armed forces on its territory," AIB said, adding that authorities had given France a month to complete its pull-out.
A source close to the government clarified it was "not the severance of relations with France. The notification only concerns military cooperation agreements."
France has 400 special forces soldiers stationed in junta-ruled Burkina to battle an Islamist insurgency, but relations have deteriorated in recent months.
Sources familiar with the matter told AFP that France's preferred option would be to redeploy its forces in the south of neighboring Niger, where nearly 2,000 French soldiers are already stationed.
The military junta, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, seized power last September in the second coup in the former French colony in eight months.
Traore's regime has been seeking to rekindle ties with Russia since his coup.
French troops withdrew from Mali last year after a 2020 coup in the former French colony saw its rulers also inch closer to Russia.