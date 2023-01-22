At least 10 killed, 10 injured in California mass shooting

At least 10 people were shot and killed on Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, USA the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, ABC News reported.
Another 10 people were transported to local hospitals with injuries, said Capt. Andrew Meyer, of the sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
Some of the injured were in critical condition, while others were stable, he added.
The suspected gunman fled the scene and is still at large, Meyer said.
The Los Angeles suburb is hosting the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival this weekend, marking the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar.
The annual two-day street festival is widely attended, with previous celebrations drawing as many as 100,000 daily visitors, according to the city.
Saturday's events were scheduled to finish at 9pm.
The Sheriff's Department said the shooting began at about 10:22pm on West Garvey Avenue, near the downtown blocks where the festival was being held.