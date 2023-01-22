Georgia parliament Armenian member has car accident

Samvel Manukyan, an Armenian member of the Parliament of Georgia, had an accident Saturday on the Ninotsminda-Tsalka motorway.
He underwent a surgery in capital Tbilisi, Jnews reports.
According to acquaintances, his injuries are not life-threatening.
On Saturday, Manukyan was driving alone on the Tbilisi-Tsalka motorway, but lost control of his car for yet unknown reasons, and the vehicle went off road and collided with stones.
Manukyan was ambulanced to a Tbilisi hospital, where he was operated on.