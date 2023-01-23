Balkan river, known for its breathtaking scenery, turned into a floating dump

The Drina River in Bosnia and Herzegovina is clogged with garbage due to rainy weather. Waste from poorly regulated coastal dumps has left a vast carpet of pollution that stretches across the width of the water, Sky News reported.
Tons of waste, including plastic bottles, used tires and refrigerators have turned the river, known for its emerald color and outstanding scenery, into a floating landfill.
Rusty barrels, appliances, snags and other debris picked up by the river from its tributaries have become trapped in a fence erected by the Bosnian hydroelectric power plant several kilometers upstream from its dam.
Environmental activists say it has turned the town into an unofficial regional landfill.
Heavy rains and unseasonably warm weather last week caused many rivers and streams in Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro to overflow their banks, flooding surrounding areas and forcing many people to leave their homes.
This is not the first time the area has been littered, the same situation occurred in 2021, endangering the local ecosystem and human health.