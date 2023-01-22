Armenia economy minister in Berlin, attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, at the invitation of German Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Ozdemir, participated in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture held in Berlin, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informed on Facebook.
The Berlin meeting of the ministers of agriculture was also held within the framework of this forum and a communiqué was adopted at this meeting.
In addition, Kerobyan attended the opening ceremony of Berlin International Green Week, the prestigious international agricultural and food industry trade fair held annually in Berlin.