News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
January 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
January 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy
Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv on a surprise trip on Sunday, meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledging that the UK would "stick by Ukraine as long as it takes," Reuters reported
During his trip, Johnson visited the Ukrainian capital’s suburbs of Borodyanka and Bucha. 
"I can tell you that the UK will be sticking by Ukraine for as long as it takes," Johnson told the mayor of Bucha. 
"You're going to win and you're going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we will be there for the long-term. And we will also want to be helping you to reconstruct," he said. 
Johnson has dismissed suggestions that his activity in Ukraine could be seen as undermining UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 
While in office, Johnson visited Kyiv several times and called Zelenskyy frequently.
In Kyiv, Johnson was personally welcomed by Zelenskyy and a row of top Ukrainian officials including the foreign minister and the head of the president's office.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin discusses progress of military operation in Ukraine with Council of Ministers
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council...
 Finland to allocate largest military aid package to Ukraine
Finnish Defence Minister Mikko Savola said...
 Poland says it is ready to send German tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Warsaw and other NATO allies are urging Germany to give the go-ahead...
 Qatar in middle of scandal after minister says Europe can forgive Russia
“First of all, politically speaking, when we are talking about the situation and the war...
 Kremlin comments on NATO supplies to Ukraine
"The consequences will be negative, unequivocally...
 Charles Michel: Discussions on sanctions on Russia are becoming more and more tense
“Each debate on sanctions is much more difficult than the previous one...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos