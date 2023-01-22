Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv on a surprise trip on Sunday, meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledging that the UK would "stick by Ukraine as long as it takes," Reuters reported.
During his trip, Johnson visited the Ukrainian capital’s suburbs of Borodyanka and Bucha.
"I can tell you that the UK will be sticking by Ukraine for as long as it takes," Johnson told the mayor of Bucha.
"You're going to win and you're going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we will be there for the long-term. And we will also want to be helping you to reconstruct," he said.
Johnson has dismissed suggestions that his activity in Ukraine could be seen as undermining UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
While in office, Johnson visited Kyiv several times and called Zelenskyy frequently.
In Kyiv, Johnson was personally welcomed by Zelenskyy and a row of top Ukrainian officials including the foreign minister and the head of the president's office.