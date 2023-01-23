Gold trades at $1,930 a troy ounce

The price of gold is rising Monday morning, entrenched at $1,930 per troy ounce, trading data shows. The precious metal's quotations are supported by the weakening of the U.S. currency.
The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex rose by $2.2, or 0.11%, to $1,930.4 a troy ounce. Silver futures for March rose 0.73 percent to $24.11 an ounce.
The dollar index (exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six U.S. trading partners) declined 0.23% to 101.77 points. The dollar's depreciation supports the value of gold, which in this case becomes more available for purchase in another currency.