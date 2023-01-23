News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Gold trades at $1,930 a troy ounce
Gold trades at $1,930 a troy ounce
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The price of gold is rising Monday morning, entrenched at $1,930 per troy ounce, trading data shows. The precious metal's quotations are supported by the weakening of the U.S. currency.

The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex rose by $2.2, or 0.11%, to $1,930.4 a troy ounce. Silver futures for March rose 0.73 percent to $24.11 an ounce.

The dollar index (exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six U.S. trading partners) declined 0.23% to 101.77 points. The dollar's depreciation supports the value of gold, which in this case becomes more available for purchase in another currency.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos