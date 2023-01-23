News
CNN: 12 people injured in Louisiana nightclub shooting
CNN: 12 people injured in Louisiana nightclub shooting
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Twelve people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the city of Baton Rouge in the U.S. state of Louisiana, CNN reported.

Police in Baton Rouge are searching for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that injured 12 people, the publication said.

A local police department spokesman said the incident was a deliberate attack rather than a random act of violence.

A law enforcement source told the publication that two groups of nightclub visitors were involved in the incident, some of them began shooting during the conflict.
