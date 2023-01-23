Identification of bodies of 15 Armenia soldiers killed in fire is completed

The identification of the bodies of the 15 servicemen who died as a result of the fire in a military accommodation five days ago has been completed, and their remains have been handed over to their parents. Gor Abrahamyan, spokesperson of the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

He said that no one is a suspect or an accused yet within the framework of the criminal proceedings into this incident.

"The active investigation continues. About two dozen people related to the engineering-sapper platoon have been questioned. Besides them, other persons have also been questioned," Abrahamyan added.

At around 1:30am on January 19, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the accommodation of the engineering-sapper platoon of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. Fifteen servicemen have died as a result of this fire, and seven others are injured.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into this incident.

Immediately after the incident, the commander of the 2nd Army Corps and seven other high-ranking military personnel were relieved of their positions.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government that an officer had poured gasoline in the stove of the aforesaid accommodation. After which, when the fire had gotten to him, he had thrown—with a self-protective instinct—the 5-liter can of gasoline in his hand towards the accommodation, and this had caused the fire.

But later, the platoon commander told reporters that there was no gasoline in the accommodation, essentially refuting the PM. The Military Prosecutor also stated that it is not yet clear whether it was gasoline or diesel fuel.

Five days after this fire, the Ministry of Defense has not yet published the names of the 15 dead servicemen. Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, collected information about all these soldiers.