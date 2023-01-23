News
Edmon Marukyan: Why Azerbaijan denies international fact-finding mission if what Aliyev says is true?
Edmon Marukyan: Why Azerbaijan denies international fact-finding mission if what Aliyev says is true?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—has been blockaded by Azerbaijan (AZ) for 43 days now. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, on Monday noted about this on Twitter.  

“[Azerbaijani president] Aliyev keeps ensuring all international partners that the Corridor is open and that AZ is not starving 120K people [in Artsakh] with its ethnic cleansing policy. If this is true, why AZ denies an international fact-finding mission?” Marukyan added.

Artsakh has been under a blockade for 43 days now. Since December 12 of last year, Azerbaijan continues to close—under the name of "environmentalists"—the "road of life" connecting Artsakh to the world, thereby stopping traffic and cutting off the only connection of Artsakh citizens with the outside world.

As a result 120,000 people in Artsakh—30,000 of whom are children—welcomed the New Year under a blockade, waiting for the reopening of the aforesaid road. Due to the Azerbaijanis’ closure of this corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia, 1,100 Artsakh residents—of which 270 are children—cannot return home.
