Fox News: billionaire George Soros spends at least $131 million to bribe US media

US TV channel Fox News claimed that billionaire George Soros has been bribing the media for years in order for them to cover the events in the world in the way that benefits him.
According to the channel, over the years, Soros has allegedly financed 54 influential media figures, in particular journalists, reporters, broadcasters, the heads of CNN, NBC, CBS, Bloomberg, NPR and the Washington Post.
According to MRC Business, cited by Fox News, during the entire time the businessman spent about $131 million to 253 media outlets to cover the events around the world exactly as he demands.
Soros has sponsored these media outlets through groups in which he has invested money. The philanthropist cheered for support of abortion, birth control, Marxist economics, environmental extremism, and refusal to fund the police from the federal budget.