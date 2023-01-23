News
Iran and Pakistan hold joint naval drills
Ships and a submarine of the Iranian Navy visited the port of Karachi and took part in naval exercises with the Pakistani Navy, The Nation reproted.

According to the newspaper, during the visit, the officers of the two navies held meetings, mutual visits, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian and Pakistani naval exercises demonstrated strengthened naval cooperation, and the visit itself was a demonstration of strong bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries and the desire for regional peace, the Pakistani Navy Command noted.
