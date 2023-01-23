News
Putin invites heads of Eurasian Union states to evaluate strategic directions of development
Putin invites heads of Eurasian Union states to evaluate strategic directions of development
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the heads of state of the Euarsian Economic Union to evaluate the implementation of strategic directions of development until 2025 and in 2023 to begin preparing new documents, follows from the presidential address published on the website of the Kremlin on Monday.

"We will do everything possible to promote further deepening of integration in all directions - in political, economic, industrial, financial and technological spheres. In this regard, we consider it advisable to jointly assess the progress of the current Strategic directions of development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025, and start preparing new long-term planning documents this year, which will determine the main vectors of integration cooperation until 2030 and 2045," the statement noted.
