4 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross
4 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

With the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), four medical patients were transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia Monday morning. This information was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office.

"Four patients have been transferred to Armenia with their companions," said Amatuni.

During the 43 days of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, a total of 46 medical patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the ICRC.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
