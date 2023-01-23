The Times of India: 3 schoolchildren attack teacher with knives in India

In New Delhi, India, three schoolchildren attacked a physical education teacher and stabbed him, The Times of India reported.
The 29-year-old teacher scolded one of the students for not wearing his school uniform and then called his parents.
The young man held a grudge and decided to take revenge on the teacher. He and his accomplices lured the teacher to an empty floor of the school and then started stabbing the man.
The teacher managed to escape and run away. The man sustained deep wounds. He was hospitalized.
Schoolchildren, who attacked a teacher, were arrested and taken to a police station. A criminal case was opened.