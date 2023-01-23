11 patients are at Karabakh hospital intensive care unit, 4 are in critical condition

Due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical facilities of Artsakh.
Twelve children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical center, the Artsakh Information Center informs NEWS.am.
Eleven patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh, and four of them are in critical condition.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that four medical patients were transported from Artsakh to Armenia Monday morning, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.