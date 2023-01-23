News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
US charge d'affaires in Armenia underscores need for full restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)
US charge d'affaires in Armenia underscores need for full restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On a courtesy call, Chip Laitinen, Charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Armenia, congratulated Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan on his appointment, the embassy informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Laitinen expressed concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the ongoing impeded access along the Lachin corridor. He underscored the need for the full restoration of free movement through the corridor․ He also underscored our support for a sovereign, independent and democratic Armenia, at peace with its neighbors,” added the US Embassy in Armenia. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman: 70% of Karabakh healthcare facilities that are heated by natural gas face serious problems
The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh has published an Interim report…
 11 patients are at Karabakh hospital intensive care unit, 4 are in critical condition
The Artsakh Information Center reported…
 4 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross
With their companions…
 Toivo Klaar: Situation around Lachin corridor is serious, solutions have to urgently be found
The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus is arriving in Armenia…
 Armenia to host the 2nd International Congress for Women of Influence
The Armenian PM's wife attended the first congress in Iran…
 Armenians stage protest outside White House
In support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which is still under a blockade by Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos