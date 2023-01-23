US charge d'affaires in Armenia underscores need for full restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)

On a courtesy call, Chip Laitinen, Charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Armenia, congratulated Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan on his appointment, the embassy informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Laitinen expressed concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the ongoing impeded access along the Lachin corridor. He underscored the need for the full restoration of free movement through the corridor․ He also underscored our support for a sovereign, independent and democratic Armenia, at peace with its neighbors,” added the US Embassy in Armenia.