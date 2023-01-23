Lukashenko calls situation around Belarus difficult as never before

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the military-political and economic situation around the republic is difficult as never before.
"The peculiarity of this year is that, in my opinion, as never before, the military and political situation around Belarus - and economic - is not so simple. That is a peculiarity of our meeting today," said Lukashenko on Monday in Minsk at the event to approve decisions on the protection of the state border in 2023, the president's press service reported.
"I would like first of all to hear from the chairman of the State Border Committee the description of the situation - what is happening on the perimeter today. The situation is changing rapidly, the dynamics are great. As of this morning, how is it characterized?" he said. At the meeting, the head of state discusses the situation on the perimeter of the country, the situation with refugees and issues of army support.
According to the president's press service, Lukashenko is expected to approve decisions on the protection of the state border by border guard agencies in 2023 on January 23. "Traditionally, at the beginning of the year, the head of state approves decisions to protect the state border. But this year there will be two - for the protection of the state border by border guards on the ground and air defense - in the sky," said the press service.