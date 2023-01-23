News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Le Figaro deputy director: Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians
Le Figaro deputy director: Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The deputy director of Le Figaro daily, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson posted a video  on Twitter where it can be seen how an Azerbaijani soldier disrespects an Armenian grave by breaking the cross placed on it with his foot.

"Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians. Yesterday in Nakhichevan, today in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], tomorrow in Armenia. Under the leadership of [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev, they have only one goal: to destroy the Armenian people, their faith, their history, their heritage, their identity. Who will stop them?” Buisson wrote on top of the aforesaid video.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Foreign Ministry: Armenia welcomes EU decision to send full-fledged civilian mission to the country
Armenia welcomes the EU's decision to send a full-fledged civilian mission to the country...
 EU sets up civilian mission to promote stability in Armenian border regions
The EU Council today agreed to establish the European Union Civilian Mission in Armenia...
 Legislature speaker: We will try all means to ensure Armenia’s security
The existing means are not enough for us...
 Armenia parliament chair: Enemy will try to attack every minute until we are strong enough to fight back
If there were no good counterattack on September 13, Azerbaijan could have passed, entered Nakhichevan…
 Turkey openly joins Azerbaijani authorities' campaign on territorial claims against Armenia  
Throughout history, Azerbaijan and Turkey have fought together...
 Azerbaijani FM says he is ready to meet with his Armenian counterpart  
"Questions to Yerevan....
Most
Read Viewed
Photos