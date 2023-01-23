Le Figaro deputy director: Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians

The deputy director of Le Figaro daily, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson posted a video on Twitter where it can be seen how an Azerbaijani soldier disrespects an Armenian grave by breaking the cross placed on it with his foot.
"Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians. Yesterday in Nakhichevan, today in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], tomorrow in Armenia. Under the leadership of [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev, they have only one goal: to destroy the Armenian people, their faith, their history, their heritage, their identity. Who will stop them?” Buisson wrote on top of the aforesaid video.