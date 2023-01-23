Le Figaro deputy director: Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians

NATO Secretary General to meet with head of German Defense Ministry amid discussion on tanks for Kyiv

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister tells EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar about situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan sent to Moscow for 2 days

'Corporacion America Airports' is ready to expand investments in Armenia

Estonia to give Ukraine all of its 155-mm howitzers

Expert names condition: Papikyan and Pashinyan would announce readiness to resign

Political technologist: There are serious clan contradictions in the ruling party of Armenia

Armenia FM briefs NATO Secretary General on consequences of policy of subjecting Karabakh to ethnic cleansing

10 of 15 Armenia soldiers who died in tragic fire are laid to rest

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Foreigners spend record $3.5 billion in Georgia in 2022: Armenians are in top ten

Lavrov: The West is practically waging a real war against Russia

EU imposes new sanctions against Iran, but does not include IRGC in list of terrorist organizations

Foreign Ministry: Armenia welcomes EU decision to send full-fledged civilian mission to the country

U.S. military slammed for unfortunate calendar with cats

Russia lowers level of diplomatic relations with Estonia

EU sets up civilian mission to promote stability in Armenian border regions

PACE decides to discuss Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor

Turkmenistan's president signs law on Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's immunity

Armenia FM in Brussels, meets with European Parliament foreign affairs committee head

159 babies born in Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade

EU foreign ministers prepare for 4th package of sanctions against Iran

Armenia Investigative Committee: Cause of death of 15 soldiers who died in fire not yet known

Protesters demand to punish those accountable for tragic fire in Armenia military accommodation

Volodin says Russia, Iran successfully resist expansion of US and NATO

Lavrov: West wants to return Russia to the 1991 borders

The Times of India: 3 schoolchildren attack teacher with knives in India

Azerbaijan not invited to European Parliament committee meeting again

Lukashenko calls situation around Belarus difficult as never before

Le Figaro deputy director: Azeris respect neither living nor dead Armenians

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)

Kremlin says Putin has not commented on his possible participation in 2024 elections

Iranian foreign minister says feelings have taken precedence over reason in Europe

Armenian Ombudswoman resigns

Legislature speaker: We will try all means to ensure Armenia’s security

Armenia parliament chair: Enemy will try to attack every minute until we are strong enough to fight back

Turkey openly joins Azerbaijani authorities' campaign on territorial claims against Armenia

European Council head Michel: Coming weeks will be decisive for conflict in Ukraine

Georgia's ruling party says it does not supply goods to Russia in circumvention of sanctions

CNN: 12 people injured in Louisiana nightclub shooting

Parliament speaker: Armenia has no problem with spending money on army

US charge d'affaires in Armenia underscores need for full restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)

Iran and Pakistan hold joint naval drills

Ombudsman: 70% of Karabakh healthcare facilities that are heated by natural gas face serious problems

11 patients are at Karabakh hospital intensive care unit, 4 are in critical condition

Fox News: billionaire George Soros spends at least $131 million to bribe US media

4 more medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross

Copper prices continue to rise

Power outages across Pakistan

Putin invites heads of Eurasian Union states to evaluate strategic directions of development

2 Armenia soldiers injured in fatal fire are in severe but stable condition

Armenia, Italy to sign social protection cooperation memorandum

Edmon Marukyan: Why Azerbaijan denies international fact-finding mission if what Aliyev says is true?

Identification of bodies of 15 Armenia soldiers killed in fire is completed

Gold trades at $1,930 a troy ounce

Posta: Erdogan to discuss matter of Sweden membership in NATO with Turkey government on Monday

Oil gets cheaper

Cyprus Mail: Turkey planning annexation in coming months

Toivo Klaar: Situation around Lachin corridor is serious, solutions have to urgently be found

Brazil, Argentina to start preparations for common currency

Painting found in barn becomes rare work of art worth $3 million

Balkan river, known for its breathtaking scenery, turned into a floating dump

UK: Writer appoints first-ever poet-in-residence at university botanical garden

Monarchy opponents planning protests at King Charles’ coronation

Netanyahu dismisses key Cabinet ally after Israel Supreme Court ruling

Karabakh state minister: We were convinced once again how valuable each and every Armenian's voice is

Biden enters 2023 with low approval ratings of his US presidency

Turkey elections to be held on May 14, Erdogan says

Russia peacekeepers escort humanitarian cargo convoy along Goris-Stepanakert motorway

Burkina Faso authorities order French troops to leave country within a month

Iran not ruling out withdrawing from nuclear weapons’ non-proliferation treaty

Armenia to host the 2nd International Congress for Women of Influence

King Charles’ coronation to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

Turks protest, for 2nd day, Quran-burning in Sweden

Macron: France, Germany must become pioneers to relaunch Europe

Iran announces Soleimani satellite constellation operational phase launch

US, allies agree to review Russian oil price cap in March

Iran to designate European armies as terrorists

Armenia economy minister in Berlin, attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture

Greece needs EU assistance to protect its borders, minister says

Georgia parliament Armenian member has car accident

At least 10 killed, 10 injured in California mass shooting

Croatia president: EU efforts to uphold democratic standards in member countries could lead to bloc’s collapse

13 die in Aleppo residential building collapse

Turkey successfully completes deal to pay for Russian grain in rubles

Armenia FM to head for Brussels

India government orders Twitter, YouTube to block links to BBC documentary on PM Modi’s role in 2002 Gujarat riots

Germany new defense minister plans to visit Ukraine soon

Armenians stage protest outside White House

Federal debt possible default would be ‘calamity’ for US and global economy, Treasury secretary says

The Times of Israel: Israel moves to shore up ties with Caucasus

Karabakh President representative-at-large: Azerbaijan policy is very similar to people’s torture

Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to China President, Premier

New batch of classified documents found in Biden's home

Scholz, Macron to try to reset troubled relations

Armenia new police patrol units’ service kicks off in Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Tavush provinces

Rescuers retrieve young man’s body from Yerevan Lake

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia urge Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Scientists show what Alps look like from space after abnormal heatwave in Europe