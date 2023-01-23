Georgia's ruling party says it does not supply goods to Russia in circumvention of sanctions

Georgia is not supplying goods to Russia in circumvention of the anti-Russian sanctions, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said, publishing supporting statistics on exports for 2022.
This is how he reacted to a CNN journalist's question to European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on whether there are plans to impose sanctions on Georgia based on accusations of helping Russia obtain goods to bypass sanctions.
"If Georgia were to export subsanctioned products to Russia, exports from Georgia to Russia would have to increase disproportionately in 2022," Kobakhidze said in a statement on his Facebook page.
Further, he cites statistics according to which in 2022, the total export growth compared to 2021 was 33%, while exports to Russia increased by 7%.