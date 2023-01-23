News
Turkey openly joins Azerbaijani authorities' campaign on territorial claims against Armenia  
Turkey openly joins Azerbaijani authorities' campaign on territorial claims against Armenia  
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan and Turkey are waging a campaign on territorial claims against Armenia amid talks about regional peace. Now Turkey's ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagci has joined the western Azerbaijan initiative. This initiative implies Azerbaijan's claims to the entire current territory of Armenia.

Throughout history, Azerbaijan and Turkey have fought together against external enemies, the ambassador said at a meeting held in the community of western Azerbaijan.

The ambassador noted that Turkey has always helped Azerbaijan in difficult times, and so has Azerbaijan helped Turkey.

"During the 44-day Patriotic War, Turkey gave its brother political and moral support. In order to ensure peace in this region, we believe that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia should discuss existing issues among themselves. This is the only way to achieve peace," the ambassador said.

Furthermore, Jahit Bagchi noted that "Turkey is ready to support the investigation of the facts concerning the Azerbaijanis deported from western Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
