Armenia parliament chair: Enemy will try to attack every minute until we are strong enough to fight back
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The adversary is bad, the enemy can and is trying and will try to attack Armenia every minute until Armenia becomes stronger and is able to counterattack in any way. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia told this to reporters in the NA Monday.

"I regret that you were not coming during the [Azerbaijani] invasion of [Armenia on] September 13 and unanimously lauding our defense minister, our boys, who made such a counterattack on September 13, which really stopped the [further] advance [of the Azerbaijani troops]. If there were no good counterattack on that day, the enemy could have passed, entered Nakhichevan. It was also due to the reforms of the [Armenian] army, which are ongoing. You forget that the Armed Forces of Armenia were in a big war just two years ago, with all the consequences arising from it," Simonyan added.
