News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian Ombudswoman resigns
Armenian Ombudswoman resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Ombudswoman Kristine Grigoryan has submitted her resignation to the National Assembly, the office of the Human Rights Defender reported.

“Armenian Ombudsman Kristine Grigoryan, in accordance with the current legislation, on January 23 submitted her resignation to the National Assembly due to a change of job. According to the law, in this case, the powers of the Ombudsman terminate after the last person submits his resignation, but no later than in the case of re-submission of his resignation within one week," the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos