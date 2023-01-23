Armenian Ombudswoman resigns

Armenian Ombudswoman Kristine Grigoryan has submitted her resignation to the National Assembly, the office of the Human Rights Defender reported.
“Armenian Ombudsman Kristine Grigoryan, in accordance with the current legislation, on January 23 submitted her resignation to the National Assembly due to a change of job. According to the law, in this case, the powers of the Ombudsman terminate after the last person submits his resignation, but no later than in the case of re-submission of his resignation within one week," the statement said.