Azerbaijan not invited to European Parliament committee meeting again

Azerbaijan was not invited to participate in the meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels. Vagif Sadigov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium and head of the Azerbaijani mission to the European Union, informed about this on Twitter, infoteka24.ru wrote.
"Armenia FM invited to address EP next week on Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. As always Azerbaijan not invited. I love EP's ‘equality’ in action! EP doesn't even take time to hide bias against Azerbaijan," Sadigov wrote on Twitter.
Also, he proposed to consider the option of freezing the relations of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee before changing its chairwoman "because of bias and hatred in dispatching her duties."
"2024 can help. After all, what is the added value of such ‘cooperation’ with a corruption-ridden European Parliament,” added the Azerbaijani diplomat.
As infoteka24.ru noted, it is noteworthy that Armenia received an invitation from the European Parliament.