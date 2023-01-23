News
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Monday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, also attended the meeting.

Klaar expressed his concerns about the situation around the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties discussed the latest regional developments.

The interlocutors expressed hope that a decision will be made at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers' committee on implementing a new EU civilian monitoring mission in the territory of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister tells EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar about situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Mher Grigoryan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus...
 Armenia FM briefs NATO Secretary General on consequences of policy of subjecting Karabakh to ethnic cleansing
Ararat Mirzoyan met with Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels…
 PACE decides to discuss Azerbaijan’s closure of Lachin corridor
Azerbaijan's objection did not pass...
 Armenia FM in Brussels, meets with European Parliament foreign affairs committee head
Ararat Mirzoyan briefed David McAllister on the consequences of the ongoing blockage of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan...
 159 babies born in Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade
Monday’s bulletin of the Artsakh government presents the statistics of the 43rd day of the blockade…
 US charge d'affaires in Armenia underscores need for full restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)
Chip Laitinen had a courtesy call with Armenian deputy PM Tigran Khachatryan…
