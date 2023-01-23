EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Monday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, also attended the meeting.
Klaar expressed his concerns about the situation around the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties discussed the latest regional developments.
The interlocutors expressed hope that a decision will be made at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers' committee on implementing a new EU civilian monitoring mission in the territory of Armenia.