Volodin says Russia, Iran successfully resist expansion of US and NATO

Russia and Iran are successfully resisting the expansion of the United States and NATO bloc, as evidenced by the sanctions pressure on our countries, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, RIA Novosti reports.
"Russia and Iran today are successfully resisting the international expansion of the United States and the NATO bloc. This is confirmed by unprecedented sanction pressures on our countries," he said during the third meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the State Duma and the Assembly of the Islamic Council of Iran.
According to Volodin, Russia and Iran together uphold the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and advocate multipolarity.
"Russia and Iran together uphold the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. They stand for multipolarity and a just world order in the interests of the peoples of our countries," he specified.
Volodin added that Washington is thus trying to stop the development of Russia and Iran. He clarified that "these attempts are doomed to failure, our countries will never submit to dictate from the outside."
"Washington and its satellites want to stop the development of our states in this way, interfere in internal affairs, spread disinformation. We saw this in the example of the demarche prepared from abroad related to the demonstration in Iran last year," Volodin noted.