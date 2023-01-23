News
Estonia to give Ukraine all of its 155-mm howitzers
Estonia to give Ukraine all of its 155-mm howitzers
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Estonia will hand over to Ukraine all its 155mm howitzers in service. Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuuska said.

"We are giving all our 155mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to create a precedent in this way so that other countries won't have any excuses why they can't provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," the diplomat was quoted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page.

On January 19, Tallinn approved sending Kyiv the largest package of military aid worth €113 million. Estonia will transfer tens of 155-mm (FH-70) and 122-mm (D-30) howitzers, thousands of shells, trucks, over a hundred Carl-Gustav anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
NATO Secretary General to meet with head of German Defense Ministry amid discussion on tanks for Kyiv
On Tuesday, January 24, NATO Secretary General will meet in Berlin with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius...
 Lavrov: The West is practically waging a real war against Russia
The West is waging an almost real war against Russia...
 Russia lowers level of diplomatic relations with Estonia
Russia is lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia...
 European Council head Michel: Coming weeks will be decisive for conflict in Ukraine  
According to Michel, during this period will determine the further development of events in Ukraine...
 Georgia's ruling party says it does not supply goods to Russia in circumvention of sanctions
Further, he cites statistics according to which in 2022, the total export growth compared to 2021...
 Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy
The former UK prime minister is on a surprise trip to Ukrainian capital Kyiv…
