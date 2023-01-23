Estonia to give Ukraine all of its 155-mm howitzers

Estonia will hand over to Ukraine all its 155mm howitzers in service. Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuuska said.
"We are giving all our 155mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to create a precedent in this way so that other countries won't have any excuses why they can't provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," the diplomat was quoted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page.
On January 19, Tallinn approved sending Kyiv the largest package of military aid worth €113 million. Estonia will transfer tens of 155-mm (FH-70) and 122-mm (D-30) howitzers, thousands of shells, trucks, over a hundred Carl-Gustav anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine.