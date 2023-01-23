159 babies born in Karabakh under Azerbaijan blockade

Monday’s bulletin of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) government presents the statistics of the 43rd day of the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh.
Accordingly:
Thirteen children are in the neonatal and intensive care units of the children’s hospital.
Ten adult patients are in the intensive care unit, and four of whom are in critical condition.
A total of 159 babies have been born under the blockade.
A total of 480 people have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspensions of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.
A total of 42 patients have been transferred thus far from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to receive appropriate medical care.
At least 4,700 people have lost their jobs and sources of income as a result of the blockade’s impact on the Artsakh economy.
More than 16,800 tons of vital supplies, which would have been delivered to Artsakh if it were not for the blockade, have not reached Artsakh. And only a meager amount has since been delivered by the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping forces.